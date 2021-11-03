Borussia Dortmund have confirmed their stance on Jude Bellingham, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Michael Zorc, the director of Borussia Dortmund, has moved to refute rumors. Jude Bellingham is on his way out of the club.

Bellingham has been telling people he’ll be playing for Liverpool next summer, according to former Premier League player Craig Hignett.

Bellingham’s future at Dortmund has long been a source of speculation, with Liverpool apparently being one of his pursuers.

After joining BVB from Birmingham City in the summer of 2020, the 18-year-old midfielder is regarded as one of the most exciting talents in football.

Bellingham’s future is at the Bundesliga club, according to Zorc, and the Englishman’s growth is far from over.

“Many major clubs were interested in Jude when we signed him last year,” he told German daily Sport Bild.

“He made a deliberate choice to support Borussia Dortmund and the concept we conveyed to him. His progress in Dortmund is far from complete.

“His mind is clear, and he lives in a wonderful environment that allows him to put his quick growth into context.” It was not expected when we signed Jude that he would already be demonstrating consistency in his accomplishments.” Bellingham also responded to a social media post alleging that he had told people he was joining Liverpool by sending a GIF of himself laughing in a tweet that has since been deleted.

The player’s father also responded to the reports, albeit the tweet was removed a short time later.

Mark Bellingham called the rumors “very disheartening” and questioned their veracity, claiming that both Jude and his family envision Jude’s immediate future at the Westfalenstadion before deleting his tweet.