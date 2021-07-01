Borussia Dortmund has confirmed that a fee has been agreed upon with Manchester United for Jadon Sancho.

Borussia Dortmund has confirmed that Jadon Sancho has agreed to join Manchester United for a fee of £73 million.

After months of speculation, United is closing close on a deal for the 21-year-old forward, who is presently representing England at Euro 2020.

“Jadon Sancho is close to (a) move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United,” Dortmund claimed in a statement on their official website. Both teams and the player have reached an agreement in principle today.

“Upon completion of this transaction, Manchester United will pay BVB an 85 million euro fixed transfer compensation.

“At this point, the contractual details must be coordinated and finished. Furthermore, the formal processing of the transfer is still contingent on the successful completion of all required medical tests and examinations, a coordination procedure with the player’s previous club, and correct and timely processing in compliance with FIFA transfer matching system provisions.”

Sancho was a member of Manchester City’s youth system before joining Dortmund in August 2017. He has 137 appearances for the German side in all competitions, scoring 50 goals.

Last summer, there were rumors that he would be transferred to Old Trafford, but nothing came to fruition.

Sancho, who has three goals in 20 senior international appearances, would become the second most expensive Englishman behind Harry Maguire, who United purchased from Leicester for £80 million two years ago.

“With the realization of this transfer activity, the management expects a favorable influence on the key profits statistics for the 2021-2022 financial year in the amount of roughly 56 million euros (£48 million),” Dortmund said in a statement.

Sancho is expected to bolster United’s attack following a season in which Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side finished second in the Premier League, 12 points behind winners City, and were defeated on penalties by Villarreal in the Europa League final after exiting the Champions League at the group stage.

Dortmund, who won the German Cup and finished third in the Bundesliga, were knocked out of the Champions League by City. (This is a brief piece.)