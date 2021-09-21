Borussia Dortmund Admits Keeping Norwegian Superstar Next Summer Will Be “Difficult.”

According to CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke, Borussia Dortmund recognizes that keeping Norwegian superstar Erling Haaland will be tough but not impossible.

Watzke made the revelation in an interview with the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

“Of course, it will be challenging. However, I’m not saying it’s absolutely out of the question. Watzke stated, “We’ll do everything we can to keep our top players loyal to us in the future.”

Haaland was one of the hottest names in Europe during the just closed summer transfer season, with clubs from all over Europe attempting to persuade Borussia Dortmund to trade the midfielder.

From Manchester United and Chelsea in the English Premier League to Real Madrid in La Liga, Haaland has been connected with some of Europe’s greatest clubs.

According to La Liga president Javier Tebas, Real Madrid has more than enough transfer capital to pursue Haaland.

Chelsea reportedly agreed to personal terms with Haaland early in the summer season, but negotiations broke down after the German club established a high asking price for him.

Manchester United was interested in signing Haaland, but decided to put Jadon Sancho’s deal first.

With a €90 million ($105.5 million) transfer clause scheduled to activate next summer, Borussia Dortmund may have to prepare themselves in case a club decides to go all-in on him.

In the past, Germany has produced talented strikers such as Robert Lewandowski and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who have subsequently moved on to other clubs.

Losing Haaland will be a huge blow to Borussia Dortmund’s chances of knocking Bayern Munich off the Bundesliga’s top spot for the ninth consecutive season.

Watzke, on the other hand, is certain that they will be able to recover from the worst-case situation if it occurs.

Watzke stated, “We have to have the confidence to say we’ll find a new top scorer again.”

In the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund is only one point behind Bayern Munich and will aim to cut the gap against Borussia Munchengladbach on Saturday, September 25.