Boris Johnson, UK Prime Minister, Condemns Racist Abuse of Black England Players at Euro 2020

Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, criticized racist comments made on social media against England players who missed penalty kicks in the Euro 2020 final against Italy on Sunday.

Johnson, who was present at the game at Wembley Stadium, wrote on Monday morning, “This England team deserves to be hailed as heroes, not racially insulted on social media.”

“Those who perpetrated this heinous crime should be ashamed of themselves.”

12 July 2021 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson)

For the first time since Czechoslovakia defeated West Germany in 1976, penalties were necessary to settle the outcome of the European Championship final when the game was level 1-1 after 120 minutes.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka all missed spot kicks as Italy won the European Championship for the first time since 1968, while England’s quest for its first major trophy since 1966 continues.

The trio was subjected to racist abuse on Twitter shortly after the game ended. Sancho and Saka were both born in London to parents from Trinidad and Tobago and Nigeria, respectively. Rashford was born in Manchester and is of Caribbean descent, while Sancho and Saka were both born in Manchester and are of Caribbean origin.

“We’re appalled that several of our squad—who have given everything this summer for the shirt—have been exposed to discriminatory abuse online,” said a message from England’s official Twitter account.

We support our players. https://t.co/1Ce48XRHEl

12 July 2021 — England (@England)

The Football Association, the governing body of English soccer, issued a statement saying, “The FA strongly condemns all kinds of prejudice and is outraged by the online racism directed towards some of our England players on social media.”

“We cannot stress enough that anyone involved in such heinous behavior is not welcome to join the team. Early on, the statement stated, “We will do everything we can to support the athletes affected while pushing the harshest consequences imaginable for anybody responsible.” This is a condensed version of the information.