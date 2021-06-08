Boris Johnson sympathizes with Ollie Robinson following his ‘excessive’ suspension.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has agreed with Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden that England seamer Ollie Robinson’s punishment for racist and sexist statements from the past was “over the top.”

Robinson, 27, apologized for social media posts he made in his late teens in 2012 and 2013, which were discovered and released online on the day he made his Test debut against New Zealand at Lord’s last week.

He’s been suspended indefinitely pending an England and Wales Cricket Board disciplinary investigation, which attracted a stunning criticism from Secretary of State Dowden, who jumped into the affair on Monday morning.

While Dowden agreed that Robinson’s tweets were “offensive and incorrect,” he also pointed out that they were “a decade old and written by a teenager.”

“The youngster is now a man and has rightfully apologized,” Mr Dowden added. The ECB has gone too far in suspending him and should reconsider.”

“As Oliver Dowden set out, these were words made more than a decade ago, written by someone as a teenager, and for which they have rightfully apologised,” a representative for the Prime Minister said afterwards.

When contacted about Dowden’s comments, the ECB declined to comment.

While Robinson has stated that he is “embarrassed” and “ashamed” of his previous tweets, he has been removed from the second and final Test against New Zealand, which begins on Thursday at Edgbaston.

Robinson may have had an influence on the field last week, taking seven wickets and scoring 42 runs with the bat, but he has received no promises about his England future until the investigation is over.

After the drew in the first Test against the Black Caps, England head coach Chris Silverwood remarked, “The investigation will happen and any choices will be made after that.”

“First, let’s see what happens. There will be an investigation, and then we’ll see what happens.

“What should have been one of Ollie’s most memorable days didn’t go as planned. It was a setback for the group. It served as a sobering reminder. (This is a brief piece.)