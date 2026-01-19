Bordeaux Secure Top Seed with Thrilling Victory over Bristol Bears

Union Bordeaux-Bègles claimed the top seed in the Investec Champions Cup with a dramatic 27-15 victory over Bristol Bears at Ashton Gate on January 18, 2026. The French champions, driven by a stunning hat-trick from Louis Bielle-Biarrey, sealed home advantage for the knockout stages with a late bonus-point try that dashed Bristol’s hopes.

Bielle-Biarrey’s Hat-Trick Propels Bordeaux to the Top

The stage was set for a high-stakes showdown in Pool 4, with both teams entering the final group-stage match undefeated. Bordeaux, the defending champions, and Bristol, fresh off an exhilarating 61-49 win over the Bulls in South Africa, were each eyeing the No. 1 seed, which would guarantee home-field advantage through the playoffs. The conditions at Ashton Gate were challenging, with rain pouring down throughout the match, but the intensity on the field was palpable.

Bristol struck first, with Gabriel Oghre crashing over for an early try after a well-executed tap penalty by Harry Randall and a powerful carry from Ellis Genge. The home crowd erupted in celebration, sensing an early momentum shift. However, Bordeaux quickly responded, with Bielle-Biarrey showcasing his trademark pace to level the score. The French side, led by fly-half Matthieu Jalibert, gained control of the match as they capitalized on Bristol’s handling errors in the wet conditions.

Bordeaux’s dominance grew as the first half progressed. Nicolas Depoortère added a second try for the visitors, and Jalibert’s conversion put them in a commanding 17-5 lead at the break. Bristol’s attack struggled under the relentless downpour, and things were made worse when fly-half Tom Jordan suffered a facial injury, forcing him off the field. His replacement, Sam Worsley, was thrust into the deep end in a difficult environment.

The second half saw Bristol mount a comeback, with their forwards, including Genge and Fitz Harding, leading the charge. The Bears narrowed the deficit when Benhard Janse van Rensburg powered over the line, and Worsley added the conversion and a penalty to bring the score to 17-12. The match had swung back in Bristol’s favor, and the home crowd began to believe an upset was within reach.

With the clock winding down, Bordeaux knew they needed a bonus point to secure the top seed, but a missed penalty attempt by Jalibert in the 78th minute kept the door open for Bristol. However, disaster struck for the Bears when a mishandled kickoff handed Bordeaux possession. Bielle-Biarrey capitalized, pouncing on a loose ball and racing away for his third try of the game. Jalibert made no mistake with the conversion, sealing the 27-15 victory and ensuring Bordeaux’s place at the top of the pool standings.

“We stuck to our plan in tough conditions,” said Bielle-Biarrey, who was named Player of the Match after his three-try performance. “It was a hard-fought game, but we knew what we had to do.” His late heroics, which included the decisive bonus-point try, proved the difference in a thrilling finish.

For Bristol, the defeat was a hard pill to swallow, but there was pride in their spirited fightback. Head coach Pat Lam’s side had shown resilience, particularly after trailing by 12 points at halftime, and will now face the challenge of playing away from home in the knockout stages. Injuries and the wet conditions had hampered their efforts, but Lam was optimistic about his team’s prospects in the upcoming rounds.

Bordeaux’s victory means they will have the luxury of home advantage in the knockout stages, starting with the Round of 16, which will kick off on April 3, 2026. The defending champions, with a superior points difference built on dominant performances in the pool stages, are poised to make another deep run in the tournament, with the final set for May 23 in Bilbao, Spain. The competition will resume after a winter hiatus, with fans eagerly awaiting the return of high-stakes action in the spring.