Bordeaux and Toulouse Assert Dominance as Champions Cup Pool Stage Concludes

The Champions Cup pool stage ended with a thrilling finish on January 17-18, 2026, as French clubs Bordeaux Bègles and Toulouse made powerful statements with dominant victories. Meanwhile, teams like Bristol Bears and Sale Sharks suffered disappointing exits, and Glasgow Warriors and Saracens remained locked in a tense battle for knockout qualification in a thrilling finale.

Bordeaux Bègles Defend Title With Clinical Display

In one of the most eagerly anticipated fixtures, Bordeaux Bègles demonstrated their championship pedigree by overcoming Bristol Bears 27-12 in a rain-soaked clash at Ashton Gate. Despite challenging winter conditions—wet, greasy conditions that forced both teams to adapt—the French side showed resilience and flair, capitalizing on Bristol’s mistakes to secure a bonus-point win. Bordeaux’s performance was defined by the clinical finishing of winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey, who scored a sensational hat-trick.

Although the Bears struck first through Gabriel Oghre’s opportunistic try following a turnover, the home side’s lead was short-lived. Bordeaux quickly seized control, punishing errors from Bristol with ruthless precision. The opening nine minutes saw Bielle-Biarrey cross twice, including one stunning finish off a Mathieu Jalibert pass after a misdirected kick from Bristol’s Louis Rees-Zammit. By halftime, Bordeaux had built a commanding 17-5 lead, with further tries from Bielle-Biarrey and Nicolas Depoortère setting them up for the win.

Despite a spirited fightback from Bristol, who narrowed the gap with a try from Benhard Janse van Rensburg in the 64th minute, Bordeaux remained in control. Bielle-Biarrey completed his hat-trick in the final stages, quashing any hopes of a Bristol revival. With the victory, Bordeaux secured their place in the last 16 and will enjoy home advantage for all knockout rounds unless they reach the final in Bilbao, a considerable edge for the defending champions.

Bristol’s director of rugby, Pat Lam, acknowledged that Bordeaux’s ruthlessness was key to the result. “I can’t fault our effort, but we gave them so many opportunities with our mistakes,” he remarked after the match. With this defeat, the Bears must regroup quickly, as they will now face Toulouse in the next round.

Toulouse Makes a Statement with Record Victory

Meanwhile, Toulouse sent shockwaves through the competition with a stunning 77-7 demolition of Sale Sharks. Led by the ever-impressive Antoine Dupont, Toulouse displayed their attacking brilliance, with Dupont himself scoring two tries. The victory, which saw the French giants outclass their English opponents from start to finish, cemented their spot in the knockout stages and sent a clear message to the rest of the competition.

The sheer margin of victory was a stark reminder of Toulouse’s pedigree, as they dominated in every facet of the game. Sale, who had entered the match with high hopes, were simply outclassed, leaving Toulouse as one of the clear favorites heading into the knockout rounds.

As the pool stage wrapped up, the final standings in Pool 1 remained uncertain until the last moment, with Glasgow Warriors and Saracens vying for knockout qualification. While Glasgow sought the top spot, Saracens were eager to confirm their place in the last 16. The conclusion of their showdown was still awaited, with both teams fully aware of the high stakes.

Looking ahead to the last 16, the matchups promise even more excitement. Bordeaux Bègles will host Leicester Tigers, Glasgow will face the Bulls, Leinster meet Edinburgh, Bath challenge Saracens, Northampton take on Castres, Harlequins face Sale, Toulon play the Stormers, and Toulouse welcome Bristol for an all-French encounter. With the French teams in strong form, they will be favorites to go deep into the competition, but English and South African sides will surely look to cause an upset.

The knockout phase is now set, and fans are eagerly awaiting what promises to be another dramatic chapter in the race for European rugby’s top prize.