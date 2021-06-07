Books by Mehmento In the Surrey Stakes, you can win a Royal Ascot ticket.

Mehmento kept his early-season promise by winning the Play Coral ‘Racing-Super-Series’ For Free Surrey Stakes in Listed company.

Hollie Doyle was always going nicely on the Archie Watson-trained favourite, completing an Epsom double after the previous triumph of Corazon Espinado.

The Mehmas colt was briefly threatened by Legal Attack in the Greenham Stakes and tried last time out in the French 2000 Guineas, but swiftly eased clear when asked, winning by a comfortable two and three-quarter lengths as the 11-8 favorite.

“I was ecstatic with him,” Watson remarked. We were concerned about the ground because he hadn’t picked up on it in the French Guineas, but Hollie assured us that he handled it well.

“He always did well on it, and at the very least now we know for the future.”

“He stays in the seven extremely well, and I believe he’ll be flexible. I believe he has the speed for a six, but on better ground, he could run a mile.

“Today he demonstrated what he is capable of. He appears to be a serious horse to me. He’s one of the greatest I’ve ever worked with.

“He’ll attend Ascot. We’ll have to talk about the race he wants to run in. It’ll either be the Commonwealth Cup or the Jersey, and the Jean Prat will very likely be his main focus in France this summer.”