Bolsonaro tells the United Nations that he opposes vaccine passports.

On Tuesday, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro told the United Nations General Assembly that his government opposes health passports but supports vaccination campaigns against Covid-19.

“We support vaccine efforts,” added Bolsonaro, who has been heavily chastised for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, which has killed over 590,000 people.

In New York, he stated, “However, my government has not endorsed a vaccination, health passport, or any other vaccine-related obligation.”

After UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres launched the conversation with his own remarks, Bolsonaro was the first world leader to speak at the high-level meeting – custom demands that Brazil speaks first.

Bolsonaro has stated that he will be the “last Brazilian” to receive vaccinations, although he assured delegates that Brazil’s vaccination program is on track.

He claimed that his administration had issued over 260 million doses, with over 140 million Brazilians – nearly 90% of the adult population – receiving at least a first dose.

Bolsonaro also stated that 80% of Brazil’s indigenous people are completely immunized.

“By November of this year, all Brazilian citizens who opted to be vaccinated will be fully protected,” he stated.

By proposing untested treatments against Covid-19, which he contracted last year, the far-right leader has generated controversy.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have supported doctors’ professional autonomy in their search for early treatment measures in accordance with the Brazilian Federal Council of Medicine’s recommendations,” he told delegates.

Bolsonaro disobeyed instructions to only attend the rally if he had been inoculated.

He does not meet New York’s immunization requirements for several inside activities, including eating, and on Sunday ate a slice of pizza outside.