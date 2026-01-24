Bologna vs Celtic: Europa League Clash Live Stream, TV and Kick-Off Details

As Celtic head into their crucial Europa League clash against Bologna, the stakes couldn’t be higher for Martin O’Neill’s side. With just two matches left in the group stage, the Hoops must secure at least one victory to keep their hopes of advancing to the knockout rounds alive. Currently sitting in 24th place with seven points after six games, Celtic are in a do-or-die situation as they travel to Italy for this pivotal encounter.

Match Details

The game will take place at Bologna’s Renato Dall’Ara Stadium on Thursday evening, with kick-off scheduled for 5:45pm UK time. The fixture will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage beginning at 5:00pm. Subscribers to TNT Sports can also stream the match via the discovery app on compatible devices, ensuring fans can follow the action wherever they are.

For Celtic, this match marks a return to European competition with everything to play for. A win against Bologna, who have struggled in recent weeks, is a must if they are to avoid a premature exit from the tournament. The match will also bring Celtic face-to-face with a familiar figure in former Aberdeen star, Lewis Ferguson, who will be looking to prove his worth against his former club.

While Celtic’s primary focus remains on defending their Scottish Premiership title, the team’s European journey is still alive, and O’Neill will be pushing his players to deliver something special to keep their hopes of continental progression intact. The game promises to be a thrilling contest, as both sides aim to secure crucial points.

In addition to live TV coverage, fans can stay updated with all the pre-match and in-game action through dailyrecord.co.uk’s live blog. The blog will feature real-time updates, team news, and match commentary, along with post-match analysis and player ratings.

The match will be officiated by Greek referee Vassilis Fotias, assisted by Andreas Meintanas and Michail Papadakis. Alexandros Tsakalidis will serve as the fourth official, while Angelos Evangelou will be overseeing VAR duties, with support from Belgian assistant Bram Van Driessche.