Bologna Stuns Celtic in Europa League Draw After Late Comeback

The UEFA Europa League clash between Bologna and Celtic on January 22, 2026, at Stadio Renato Dall’Ara ended in a dramatic 2-2 draw, as the home side fought back from two goals down to steal a point in the closing minutes.

Early Celtic Lead Wasted After Bologna Rally

Celtic looked in control early on, capitalizing on a mistake from Bologna goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski in just the sixth minute. Skorupski, returning to the starting lineup after injury, misjudged a simple back pass, allowing Daizen Maeda to steal the ball and set up Reo Hatate for an easy finish into an empty net. It was an early blow for Bologna, and Celtic were ahead within minutes.

As the match progressed, Celtic doubled their advantage in the 31st minute. Auston Trusty found the net from close range after a well-delivered corner from Arne Engels, sending the visitors into halftime with a commanding 2-0 lead.

However, Bologna came out a different team after the break, showing renewed vigor and determination. They began dominating possession and pressuring Celtic’s defense. The breakthrough came in the 60th minute when Jens Odgaard’s header from a corner found Thijs Dallinga, who headed home to halve the deficit, sparking the home crowd into life.

Despite several near-misses and a string of saves from Kasper Schmeichel, Bologna’s relentless pressure finally paid off in the 87th minute. After another corner, Jonathan Rowe unleashed a powerful shot from outside the box that flew into the top corner, leveling the score at 2-2.

The final minutes were tense, with both sides pushing for a winner. Bologna’s Riccardo Orsolini and Odgaard had late chances, but their shots went wide or over the bar. At the other end, Celtic’s Johnny Kenny forced a crucial save from Skorupski, who redeemed himself with a timely stop in the dying moments.

Despite five minutes of added time, neither team could break the deadlock. The final whistle brought an end to a captivating encounter, with both teams settling for a share of the spoils.

This draw leaves both teams fighting for position in the Europa League group phase, with Bologna still in contention for advancement, while Celtic will need to address their vulnerabilities in the second half of games to avoid further setbacks. With teams like Rangers and Ludogorets also vying for knockout spots, the competition remains fierce as the group phase nears its conclusion.