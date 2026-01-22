Bologna Fights Back to Draw 2-2 with Ten-Man Celtic in Europa League

In a thrilling Europa League encounter on January 22, 2026, Bologna staged a dramatic comeback to earn a 2-2 draw with ten-man Celtic at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara. Despite being two goals down at halftime, Bologna’s resilience shone through as they pressed relentlessly in the second half, securing a point that keeps their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages alive.

Thrilling Comeback After Celtic’s Early Lead

The match got off to an explosive start, with Celtic taking an early lead in the 5th minute. Bologna’s defense was caught off guard, allowing Reo Hatate to capitalize on a loose ball in the box and put the Scottish side ahead. The visitors extended their lead just before halftime in the 40th minute, when Auston Trusty powered in a header from a corner, giving Celtic a 2-0 advantage.

However, the match turned on its head just before the break. In the 45th minute, Celtic’s Hatate was shown a straight red card for a reckless challenge, reducing the visitors to ten men for the remainder of the game.

At halftime, Bologna coach Vincenzo Italiano urged his team to fight back, declaring, “We can’t get depressed. I want to see the real Bologna.” The home crowd rallied behind the team, and Bologna came out for the second half with renewed determination. They dominated possession and created numerous chances, but Celtic’s goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was in inspired form, making several crucial saves to deny the hosts.

Despite Schmeichel’s heroics, Bologna finally found their breakthrough in the 58th minute when Thijs Dallinga latched onto a loose ball and slotted it home to halve the deficit. The stadium erupted in celebration, and Bologna pushed forward, sensing that a famous comeback was within reach.

In the 73rd minute, Bologna’s persistence was rewarded when Jonathan Rowe scored the equalizer after a sustained spell of pressure. The Stadio Renato Dall’Ara was filled with deafening cheers as Bologna pulled level, and Celtic’s defense struggled to cope with the onslaught in the closing stages.

With momentum on their side, Bologna threw everything forward, bringing on fresh attacking options. Despite peppering Schmeichel’s goal with shots, Celtic’s defense, led by Trusty and the veteran goalkeeper, held firm to preserve the draw.

The final whistle left both sides with mixed emotions. Bologna, having fought back from 2-0 down, could be proud of their character but were left to regret missed chances to grab all three points. Celtic, on the other hand, will take heart from their resilience, having defended for much of the match with ten players to secure a vital point. The 2-2 draw leaves both teams in contention for the Europa League knockout rounds, with the final matchday set to determine their fate.

After the match, Celtic manager Martin O’Neill reflected on the difficulties his team faced, saying, “This is a difficult game for us, especially away from home. But we still have a chance, and we must go for it.” Bologna’s Italiano, while pleased with his team’s fight, acknowledged there was more work to be done to secure qualification.