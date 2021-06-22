Bolger will testify before a committee about doping allegations.

Jim Bolger will appear before an Irish parliamentary committee probing charges of doping in the Irish horse racing industry, according to reports.

Bolger’s claims are inflicting “serious reputational damage” to the industry, according to Agriculture Committee Chairman Jackie Cahill, and must be “substantiated or put to rest.”

Committee members voted to invite Bolger and representatives from the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board, Horse Racing Ireland, the Department of Agriculture, and the Irish Racehorse Trainers Association to a meeting on July 6 to investigate the situation, according to the Tipperary Fianna Fail TD.

Bolger, who has won the 2000 Guineas and the Irish equivalent with Poetic Flare and Mac Swiney this season, raised his concerns about doping in Irish racing earlier this month in a newspaper interview and a racing podcast.

In response, the IHRB reaffirmed its commitment to “the highest standards of integrity within Irish racing” as well as a “zero-tolerance policy toward doping.”

Cahill told the PA news agency that the charges must be investigated because of Ireland’s reputation for horse racing.

“We’re known as the best horse racers in the world. He noted, “Our success is exceptional for a small country.”

“We punch way above our weight, and it’s very worrying for a top trainer – Jim Bolger – to foresee a Lance Armstrong scenario in Irish racing.

“It can no longer be ignored; it must be addressed.”

He went on to say, “In my perspective, he has to either affirm it or repudiate it.” It is doing havoc on the company’s reputation.

The committee, according to Cahill, had a “responsibility” to investigate the accusations.

“In our opinion, this topic either needs to be validated or put to rest,” he stated.

“You can’t have a doping charge like that hanging over the industry.”

“We’ll wait to hear from Mr. Bolger and the various authorities before reaching a decision.”

