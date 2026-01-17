Boise State Hosts Colorado State in Pivotal Mountain West Test

A late-night Mountain West matchup with postseason implications arrives Friday as Boise State and Colorado State meet at Extra Mile Arena in Boise, Idaho. The game tips at 10:30 p.m. ET and will be carried nationally on FS1, with both teams seeking to halt recent slides and reassert themselves in a tightly packed conference race.

Boise State enters the night at 9-8 overall and 1-5 in league play, a record that belies the preseason expectations surrounding the Broncos. Colorado State comes in at 11-6 overall and 2-4 in the Mountain West, also searching for consistency after a stretch marked by injuries and uneven performances.

Seasons at a Crossroads

The Broncos have dropped four consecutive games and five of their last six, including a narrow 89-85 overtime loss at UNLV on January 13. In that defeat, Drew Fielder scored 23 points and Andrew Meadow added 21, but Boise State could not close out the game. Head coach Leon Rice, now in his 16th season with a career record of 325-185, has emphasized patience as his team works through offensive inconsistency.

Despite the skid, Boise State has been difficult to beat at home, posting a 6-3 record at Extra Mile Arena. The Broncos are listed as 5.5-point favorites by BetMGM, with the total hovering between 138.5 and 141.5 points depending on the sportsbook. Betting trends show Boise State is 0-3 against the spread in its last three outings.

Colorado State has faced its own challenges. The Rams have lost four of their last six games, most recently a 79-69 setback at Fresno State on January 16. Injuries have played a central role: leading scorer Kyle Jorgensen has missed seven straight games with a knee injury, while Rashaan Mbemba only recently returned after sitting out the first 15 games of the season.

Contrasting Styles, Familiar Stakes

Even with those absences, Colorado State has remained competitive behind a trio of transfers. Brandon Rechsteiner, formerly of Virginia Tech, averages 12.6 points per game and leads the Rams with 48 made three-pointers at a 42% clip. Josh Pascarelli, a Marist transfer who led the nation in three-point shooting during nonconference play, has struggled in league action, hitting just 19% from deep. Carey Booth, previously at Illinois, contributes more than 12 points per game along with 7.1 rebounds.

The Rams lead the Mountain West in three-point percentage at over 40%, but they play at the slowest tempo in the nation and have been vulnerable on the boards. Their 33.7 rebounds per game rank 10th out of 12 teams in the conference, an issue that could loom large against Boise State.

The Broncos counter with a more balanced attack centered on Fielder, a 6-foot-11 Georgetown transfer averaging 13.3 points and five rebounds. Meadow adds 12.8 points per game while shooting 38% from three, and Javan Buchanan contributes 11.9 points per night. Point guard Dylan Andrews leads the team with 59 assists, though turnovers have occasionally stalled the offense. Boise State ranks 270th nationally in effective field goal percentage, relying heavily on ball movement and post touches to generate scoring chances.

Defensively, Boise State has generally protected the glass and contested perimeter shots, but its half-court defense has slipped since the start of the new year. Still, the Broncos hold a rebounding edge, ranking fourth in the conference at 37.3 rebounds per game.

Advanced metrics reflect how narrow the margin is between the teams. KenPom and Bart Torvik projections both favor Boise State by roughly five points, forecasting scores in the 72-67 or 73-68 range. In the NCAA NET rankings, Boise State sits at No. 85, just ahead of Colorado State at No. 93.

The coaching matchup adds intrigue as well. Rice’s long tenure and multiple NCAA Tournament appearances contrast with the first-year head coaching role of Ali Farokhmanesh, who was elevated after several seasons as an assistant. Both are searching for momentum as the Mountain West schedule intensifies.

Fans can also follow the game locally on FM 99.1 or stream it via Fox Sports Go and Fubo. With Extra Mile Arena’s 12,380 seats expected to be filled, the setting underscores the urgency for two teams fighting to keep their conference and postseason hopes alive.

Whether the night is decided by Boise State’s physicality inside or Colorado State’s perimeter shooting, the matchup represents a turning point. For both programs, Friday’s game is less about projections and more about seizing an opportunity before the season slips further away.