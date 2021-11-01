BodyArmor Sports Drink is acquired by Coca-Cola for $5.6 billion.

Coca-Cola announced on Monday that it will pay $5.6 billion for BodyArmor, a sports drinks firm.

According to a statement, the beverage giant purchased 15% of BodyArmor in 2018 and will continue to manage the company as a standalone business in North America.

Kobe Bryant, the late basketball great, was a part-owner of the company and became a substantial shareholder in 2013.

“Over the last three years, BodyArmor has been a fantastic addition to the system range, and the company has driven constant innovation in hydration and health-and-wellness products,” said Alfredo Rivera, president of Coca-North Cola’s American operating division.

According to the statement, BodyArmor is the second-largest sports drink manufacturer in the world, with retail sales of more than $1.4 billion.

Mike Repole, the firm’s co-founder and chairman, and Brent Hastie, the company’s president, will remain at the company, which is anticipating “explosive consumer demand” for premium sports drinks.

Repole paid respect to the athlete and shareholder who perished in a helicopter crash in 2020, saying, “BodyArmor would not have been able to achieve its success without Kobe Bryant’s vision and belief. I’m ecstatic to be joining the Coca-Cola family and setting our sights on the future.”