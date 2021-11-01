BodyArmor, a sports drink brand, is being bought out by Coca-Cola, according to reports.

The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that Coca-Cola is preparing to purchase full ownership of the sports drink company BodyArmor in a $5.6 billion deal.

Coca-Cola already owns a 30% stake in the sports drink conglomerate.

BodyArmor’s founders and investors, as well as a group of elite athletes who have invested in the company, would sell the remaining 70% of the company to Coca-Cola, valuing it at around $8 billion.

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in early 2020 and had invested $6 million in BodyArmor, backed the company when it was founded in 2011.

According to the Journal, Bryant’s estate should receive around $400 million from the sale, citing sources close to the matter.

When reached by AFP, Coca-Cola declined to comment.

BodyArmor is a competitor of Gatorade, the industry giant owned by PepsiCo, Coca-primary Cola’s business adversary.

BodyArmor anticipates revenues of $1.4 billion this year, up from $250 billion when Coca-Cola originally invested in the company in 2018.