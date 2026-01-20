Bodo/Glimt Shock Manchester City with Historic 3-1 Champions League Victory

In one of the most stunning results of the Champions League group stage, Norwegian underdogs Bodo/Glimt secured their first-ever victory in the competition, defeating Manchester City 3-1 at Aspmyra Stadion on January 20, 2026. The win, achieved in front of 12,000 ecstatic home supporters, dramatically altered the narrative of Group H and kept the dream of knockout-stage football alive for Bodo/Glimt.

Impressive Performance Puts Bodo/Glimt Back in Play

Facing a Manchester City side riddled with injuries, Bodo/Glimt seized the opportunity with an inspired first-half performance. The Norwegian side had been struggling in their debut Champions League campaign but delivered a historic upset that no one had expected. City, already guaranteed a spot in the knockout stages, was missing key players, including defensive stalwarts Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, and John Stones, as well as midfielders Mateus Nunes, Savinho, and Nico Gonzalez. The absence of several first-choice players meant manager Pep Guardiola’s squad was stretched thin.

Despite this, City arrived in Norway with high expectations, particularly with star striker Erling Haaland returning to his native land, eager to make an impact. However, the match quickly slipped away from their grasp.

In a blistering first half, Bodo/Glimt took the lead with a brace from Kasper Høgh within just three minutes. Høgh’s first goal came after a slick move down the right, leaving City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma helpless. Moments later, he struck again, finishing off a rapid counter-attack as City’s defense faltered. With City stunned and trailing 2-0, they struggled to find their rhythm.

City’s attempts to respond, with contributions from Rayan Cherki, Haaland, and Nico O’Reilly, were stifled by Bodo/Glimt’s resolute defense. Jostein Gundersen and Fredrik Bjorkan were rock-solid at the back, limiting City’s chances, while Haaland saw his best effort narrowly miss the target. The frustration was evident as City’s attack failed to break down their opponents.

In the second half, Bodo/Glimt continued to press, with their relentless style of play keeping City on the back foot. They had two goals ruled out for offside and rattled the crossbar, but it was Jens Petter Hauge who sealed the win with a magnificent strike. Hauge capitalized on a City mistake on the edge of the box, weaving through multiple defenders before blasting the ball into the top corner. The home crowd erupted as Hauge’s performance earned him the Man of the Match award from UEFA’s Technical Observer Group.

As if the match wasn’t dramatic enough, City’s woes deepened when Rodri was sent off after receiving two yellow cards in quick succession. His dismissal left City a man down for the final stages of the match, further complicating their comeback efforts.

Though Rayan Cherki pulled one back with a low, deflected shot, it was too little, too late. Bodo/Glimt’s defense, coupled with excellent goalkeeping from Donnarumma, ensured they saw out the victory. They could even have extended their lead, hitting the woodwork again and forcing Donnarumma into multiple key saves.

For Bodo/Glimt, this victory was a momentous achievement, keeping them in contention for a surprise qualification to the knockout rounds. They now sit in 26th place in the group, still two spots shy of the qualifying positions but with a glimmer of hope heading into the final round.

City’s Disappointment and Guardiola’s Reflection

The defeat marks another blow to Manchester City’s ambitions of a top-eight finish in the group. Their ongoing struggles, which have plagued their form since 2025, have left Guardiola searching for answers. “We have to come back—the results since 2025 have not been good,” Guardiola admitted post-match. “But we go forward, Wolves and then Galatasaray. We have to change the details, but nothing is taken for granted.”

Rayan Ait-Nouri echoed the sentiment, expressing the team’s frustration but vowing to refocus for their next challenges. “It was a tough game. Bodo made a good game. We tried to push them, but we made mistakes and they scored two goals. We have to be ready for the next game,” he said.

For Bodo/Glimt, the victory was more than just a crucial three points. It was a historic moment for a club that had been written off in the competition’s early stages. The night will surely be remembered for years in Bodø, with hopes for a fairytale run to the knockout stages still alive. Meanwhile, Manchester City must regroup quickly ahead of their home clash with Galatasaray and a crucial Premier League match against Wolves, as they seek to find their form in time for the business end of the season.