Bobby Gould is hoping that Robert Page, the ‘Quiet Man,’ can make the Dragons scream at Euro 2020.

Robert Page’s Wales adventure began 25 years ago, and Bobby Gould expects the “Quiet Man” to make a splash at Euro 2020.

Midfielder Page was playing in the third division of English football for Watford when Gould gave him his Wales debut against Turkey in December 1996, following the disaster of losing 7-1 to Holland in a World Cup qualifier.

Following Wales’ humiliation in Eindhoven a month earlier, Page stood up in an unaccustomed left-back role and helped Gould’s team retain a clean sheet in a 0-0 draw, which said a lot about his strong spirit.

