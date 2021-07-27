Bobby Duncan, a former Liverpool prospect, is in talks to leave English football for the second time.

Bobby Duncan, a former Liverpool striker, is in negotiations with Vejle Boldklub of Denmark, according to reports.

According to the Derby Telegraph, Wayne Rooney’s Rams have granted Duncan permission to negotiate with the team that finished 10th in the Danish Superliga last season.

If the deal goes through, the Jutland-based club will become Duncan’s fifth club in a career that has seen him play just one first-team game, Derby’s 2-0 FA Cup third-round defeat at non-league Chorley in January, when the East Midlands club was forced to name a second-string squad due to a coronavirus outbreak among their senior squad.

Duncan’s fortunes were scrutinized from an early age as he was the cousin of Liverpool great Steven Gerrard, yet he began to establish a reputation as a prolific scorer in youth team games.

Originally signed by Manchester City, he waited out a year of playing to secure a ‘dream move’ to Liverpool in 2018.

Duncan left Anfield in September 2019 after a lone season, after scoring 25 goals for Liverpool’s youth team in 2018/19, including one against old club City in their FA Youth Cup final victory.

The Reds first turned down offers from FC Midtjylland of Denmark and Fiorentina of Italy, but the player’s then-agent Saif Rubie began a public attack on Twitter, making a series of false allegations about Liverpool and getting into an unpleasant fight with Jamie Carragher.

The outburst appeared to be the impetus for the Reds agreeing to sell Duncan to the Serie A club, with Jurgen Klopp later confirming that the youngster had objected to the idea to ease him into first-team contention.

He joined the Tuscans for £1.8 million with a 20% sell-on clause after scoring four times in nine games for the under-19s.

Duncan was withdrawn from the junior squad in December after failing to score since October, despite Fiorentina sporting director Daniele Prade stating the attacker expected to play in the main team.

Duncan parted ways with his agent, Rubie, in January 2020. “The summary has come to an end.”