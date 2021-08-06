Bobby Clark of Newcastle United is getting closer to joining Liverpool.

Bobby Clark, a teenage Newcastle United winger, is close to joining Liverpool.

Terms for the 16-year-transfer old’s are in place, according to The Washington Newsday, awaiting final procedures.

Clark is now said to be in Merseyside, awaiting the completion of the swap.

He won’t be permitted to train until the transfer has been completed and he has been legally registered as a Liverpool player.

But, before becoming a Red, the England youth international is acclimating to his new surroundings.

Clark was already “regarded as one of the most promising players in the club’s junior system,” according to the Newcastle Chronicle in 2019.

Bobby made his Newcastle u18s debut at the age of 14 after a meteoric ascent through the Academy ranks.

Lee Clark, a former Magpie, is his father.

Newcastle sources informed the Chronicle in July that the club wanted Bobby to have a future on Tyneside and follow in his renowned father’s footsteps.

Liverpool, on the other hand, now expects the transaction to be completed soon.

According to reports in the national press, Spurs were one of several clubs interested in signing the youngster, with Chelsea, both Manchester clubs, and Bayern Munich all expressing an interest.

Once his Liverpool career begins, Clark will join Marc Bridge-u18s Wilkinson’s at the Academy.

And he’ll no doubt look up to Kaide Gordon and Harvey Elliott, two adolescents who have been impressing Jurgen Klopp’s first team during pre-season.