Bob MacIntyre Hits Back at Ryder Cup Taunts from US Fans

Bob MacIntyre has returned fire at the unsporting remarks made by U.S. fans during the Ryder Cup, in an intense social media post that has grabbed attention worldwide. The Scottish golfer, who played a pivotal role in Team Europe’s thrilling victory at Bethpage Black in New York, took to Instagram to showcase his success and respond to the fat-shaming jibes aimed at him during the event.

MacIntyre’s Savage Response to Taunts

MacIntyre’s post featured a montage of some of his finest shots, paired with a list of insults that were hurled his way by members of the New York crowd. The taunts, which seemed to target his physique, were displayed over a clip of him holing a putt, to the tune of Gala’s popular ’90s hit “Freed from Desire.” The messages included: “Eat another burger Bobby?” and “Bobby Mac