Bob Arum believes that ‘Puerto Rican Mike Tyson’ will defeat Canelo Alvarez in two years.

Bob Arum has chosen the only boxer he believes has a good chance of defeating Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.

Alvarez has effectively persuaded boxing fans that he is the pound-for-pound king after becoming a multi-division champion.

In a recent press conference with a group of media, Top Rank CEO Bob Arum reportedly named one highly touted boxing prospect as the fighter who can perhaps demolish Alvarez.

According to Arum, the Mexican boxing champion is unlikely to be defeated right now, but his rising super middleweight Edgar Berlanga might end Alvarez’s rule in roughly “two years.”

“I don’t think anyone will be able to beat Canelo,” Arum stated. “He’s simply that good. [Edgar] Berlanga [may]be able to do it in two years or a year and a half.”

Berlanga has immense strength in his hands, and his undefeated professional record of 17-0 speaks volumes about his abilities inside the ring.

His tremendous knockout power has earned him the moniker “Puerto Rican Mike Tyson” from the public.

If Berlanga can keep his hot streak going, a battle with Alvarez isn’t out of the question.

For the time being, the 24-year-old must first obtain a number of titles before being considered for “Canelo.”

Berlanga is already scheduled to fight Marcelo Esteban Coceres in October, but Arum previously stated that he plans to book one more fight before the end of the year.

“He [Berlanga] will fight on the undercard of Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder on October 9, then he will fight in Madison Square Garden on December 11,” Arum told Sky Sports exclusively.

The promoter added, “Then we’ll take him to Puerto Rico.” “He is a Puerto Rican-born New Yorker. He’ll fight in Puerto Rico, where he’s extremely well-liked.”

Berlanga currently has his sights set on WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez, who is also interested in ending his undefeated record.

Benavidez remarked, “I think Edgar Berlanga is an outstanding boxer.” “I believe he is a formidable opponent. But I don’t believe he’s shown himself yet. But, since we’re the same age, if he wants to start a fight, I’m good for it. Mexico and Puerto Rico, I believe, would have a significant challenge.

“I believe I would be able to defeat Edgar Berlanga.

I'll be right here, ready to battle whenever he's ready.