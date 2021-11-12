Blues Agree To Sign ‘Hungarian Virgil Van Dijk’, according to reports.

Chelsea is on the verge of bringing in yet another top-tier player to the English Premier League.

Fenerbahce center-back Attila Szalai has agreed to join Chelsea, according to CNN Turkey. He has been thought to be on Chelsea’s radar.

According to the report, Fenerbahce was willing to sell Szalai and has finally agreed to allow the highly-rated defender join Chelsea for roughly €23.4 million ($26.7 million).

Szalai is anticipated to sign a six-year contract with the Blues, with an annual salary of € 4 million ($4.5 million), according to the article.

The 23-year-old is one of Hungary’s most sought-after players.

Szalai drew the interest of prominent European teams after impressing in his first season in the Turkish Super Lig and in international matches for Hungary, with Chelsea being the first to sign him.

While Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has yet to see how Szalai will integrate into English football, being dubbed the “Hungarian Virgil Van Dijk” provides him a hint of what the defender can do on the pitch.

Szalai has also received high praise from others with whom he has previously collaborated, including Hungary Under-21 coach Michael Boris.

In July, Boris told First Time Finish of Szalai, “If you question him, he would recall that I told him he is the future of Hungarian football.”

“It was evident he’d take a bigger step forward than his contemporaries because they weren’t as enthusiastic in wanting to develop,” the coach continued.

This season, Chelsea has been on the lookout for strong defenders. Prior to signing Szalai, the Blues had previously re-signed Trevoh Chalobah, a breakout talent.

Tuchel, though, warned that further acquisitions and departures are expected to occur immediately after completing a deal for Chalobah, emphasizing the necessity to “assess again” every transfer window.

Tuchel previously stated, “I think every transfer period you need to evaluate again [because]your opinion changes, players change, you have evolution in the group, you have an atmosphere that you build, you see who is absolutely reliable, and these connections build up and hopefully create something special in the group.”

“So you can’t say what we attempted in the summer didn’t work out, so we’ll definitely try again in the winter [and]clearly, Trevoh is now with us and he deserves to be here with us.” It had nothing to do with whether or not we could sign another center defender.”