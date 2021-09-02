Blazers Talisman Seems To Want Disgruntled 76ers Star In Portland, According To NBA Trade Rumors

The Portland Trail Blazers have been suggested as a possible suitor for Philadelphia 76ers standout Ben Simmons.

The Blazers may want to step up their efforts, based on a social media reply from local superstar Damian Lillard.

Fans couldn’t help but notice the 31-year-old liking a photo of the former first-round pick dressed in a Trail Blazers uniform on Twitter.

While the move could be meaningless, others speculate that the six-time All-Star may desire Simmons to join him in Portland as a teammate.

It’s no secret that if Portland wants to keep Lillard, they’ll need to find him some help. However, given that Simmons is still owed $147 million under his current contract, arranging a trade will be difficult.

CJ McCollum is one of the names that has been discussed earlier. Although the 76ers prefer Lillard, the 29-year-old would be a close second.

Aside from that, Portland would need to make some future draft picks to make it work.

It makes sense for McCollum to join the 76ers. Doc Rivers, the NBA’s Most Improved Player in 2016, is in desperate need of shooters.

A transfer to Philadelphia from Portland could also be an opportunity for the Ohio native to blossom.

Despite the fact that he has managed to coexist with Lillard with the Blazers, he continues to play in the shadow of the 2012 NBA Draft’s 6th overall choice.

Simmons has made it clear that he does not intend to stay with the Sixers and has notified management of his intentions.

As a result, the Australian cager is unlikely to attend training camp, and Philly will need to locate a trade partner as soon as possible.

The Blazers aren’t the only team linked to the 6-foot-11 power forward. He has been connected to the Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Clippers, and Minnesota Timberwolves, though a deal is unlikely.

The $147 million contract that Simmons has is a major stumbling block. The Kings and Warriors are wary of dealing with some of their players, implying that finding a new home for the three-time All-Star could take some time.