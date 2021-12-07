Blazers All-Star Guard Scoffs at Reported Ben Simmons Deal in NBA Trade News

The Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard became the subject of trade rumors after a report surfaced suggesting that the All-Star guard desired to play alongside Ben Simmons.

In response to the report, the 2013 NBA Rookie of the Year sent a tweet labeling it as “loving drama too much.”

Despite dismissing the prospect of a deal, Portland is set to undergo changes.

Due to workplace wrongdoing, the Blazers recently severed connections with now-former general manager Neil Olshey.

Following Olshey’s firing, Portland suffered a 145-117 loss to the Boston Celtics.

Chauncey Billups, the team’s first-year head coach, blamed the loss on the team’s lack of competitive fire in that game.

“That isn’t something you can turn on and off… I’ve never seen a team where the bench is needed to motivate the starters. To me, that nonsense is insane. It’s meant to be the other way around, not the other way around “According to a report from The Athletic, Billups remarked.

For the time being, the former Detroit Piston is using a new method that does not appear to be suited for Lillard.

Lillard has attempted less shots, which has harmed the Trail Blazers’ season run in 2021-22.

For the time being, adding Simmons and maybe giving up CJ McCollum and other assets seems unlikely to happen.

Lillard’s best option, according to sports analysts, is to be traded. As a result, a collaboration with Simmons might still happen, albeit with a team other than the Philadelphia 76ers.

The six-time All-Star is on the first year of a four-year, $176 million contract, and acquiring Lillard from Portland would be difficult.