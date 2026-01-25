Blackburn and Watford Settle for Draw in Stalemate at Ewood Park

Blackburn Rovers and Watford shared the spoils in a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Ewood Park on January 24, 2026, a result that did little to inspire either side as both clubs continue to wrestle with their season-long struggles.

Stubborn Draw Amid Protests and Missed Opportunities

The match, played in front of a reduced crowd of 11,640, was overshadowed by the ongoing fan protests against Blackburn’s owners, Venky’s, with only 1,017 Watford supporters making the trip. While the Rovers’ management had appealed for unity, the empty seats told the tale of a tense relationship between the fans and the club’s hierarchy.

Despite the off-field tensions, the action on the pitch was competitive, though largely uneventful in terms of quality. The opening stages saw Watford dominate possession, and their persistence paid off in the 26th minute when Alfred Kayembe struck from the edge of the box after a series of corners. The goal seemed inevitable after Watford’s earlier pressure, with Blackburn struggling to contain the Hornets’ pace and precision.

However, Blackburn quickly responded, equalizing just minutes later in a carbon copy of Watford’s earlier goal. Todd Cantwell, back from injury, swung in a well-placed corner that Lewis Miller met at the near post, flicking it past Watford goalkeeper Egil Selvik to make it 1-1. This set-piece success highlighted both teams’ vulnerability in dealing with dead-ball situations.

The match then descended into a scrappy affair, with both teams making tactical changes but failing to break the deadlock. Watford’s Rocco Vata was forced off before halftime due to injury, while Blackburn introduced fresh legs in the form of substitutes like Alebiosu and De Neve, but clear-cut chances remained scarce.

In the second half, Watford continued to assert control but lacked the sharpness needed to finish their attacks. Blackburn, for their part, struggled to create much from open play, registering only two shots on target throughout the match. Their best chance came in the dying minutes when Ohashi found himself with a golden opportunity to secure all three points. However, his tame effort was easily saved by Selvik, a missed chance that encapsulated Blackburn’s afternoon.

As the game entered its final stages, Watford pushed for a late winner, with a flurry of activity in Blackburn’s penalty area. Irankunda and Maamma both saw efforts blocked, but the hosts held firm, ensuring the match would end in a stalemate.

The draw left Blackburn, now level on points with 22nd-placed Portsmouth, still languishing in the lower half of the table, with little to show for their efforts. Watford, despite remaining in the hunt for a playoff spot, were again left frustrated by their inability to convert dominance into a victory.

For both teams, the result felt like a missed opportunity. While Blackburn’s fans continue to voice their displeasure, Watford’s season is teetering on the edge as they fail to gain the consistency needed for a playoff push. As the season progresses, both clubs will need to find more clinical form to ensure their respective objectives are met.