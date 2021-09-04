Black Men Are Mislabeled as “Primates” on Facebook.

Facebook suspended its topic recommendation feature on Friday after a video on the social network confused Black males for “prisoners.”

The recommendation program involved was taken offline, according to a Facebook representative, who termed it a “obviously unacceptable blunder.”

In response to an AFP enquiry, Facebook said, “We regret to anyone who may have seen these offensive recommendations.”

“As soon as we learned this was happening, we deactivated the entire subject recommendation feature so we could examine the source and prevent it from happening again.”

Civil rights activists have attacked facial recognition software, claiming that it is inaccurate, especially when it comes to persons who are not white.

According to the New York Times, Facebook users who watched a British tabloid video showcasing Black men received an auto-generated message asking if they wanted to “keep watching videos about Primates.”

The Daily Mail published the footage in June 2020, captioned “White man calls cops on black men at marina.”

The film has nothing to do with monkeys, chimps, or gorillas, despite the fact that humans are among the many species in the primate family.

Darci Groves, a former Facebook content design manager, tweeted a screenshot of the recommendation on Twitter.

“This ‘keep seeing’ prompt is unacceptable,” Groves said, addressing former Facebook coworkers.

“This is reprehensible.”