BJ Penn, a UFC legend, responds to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s recent GOAT claim in the lightweight division.

Nurmagomedov just dethroned BJ Penn as the greatest lightweight fighter of all time, praising the former UFC “champ-champ” as the second best lightweight ever.

Penn didn’t waste any time in refuting Nurmagomedov’s assertions and offering his lengthy and seemingly rational comments on the subject.

Penn claims that Nurmagomedov’s performance in “title fights” does not make him superior to all lightweights throughout all generations. More importantly, “The Prodigy” emphasized that naming the GOAT based on the number of fights won is illogical.

Penn commented on Instagram, “I enjoy seeing [Khabib] fight, but I can’t imagine Khabib claiming to be the best lightweight of all time since that doesn’t seem to be his style.” “I’ll share my thoughts on Kabib’s professional career.”

“I had three title defenses, as did [Khabib] and Benson [Henderson].” In the three title defenses, [Khabib] and I both finished third. I won the UFC lightweight title by finishing Joe Stevenson, and [Khabib] won the lightweight title by unanimous decision over [Al] Iaquinta. In title battles, I’ve had four finishes and he’s had three. These are just stats that don’t matter in a fight,” he added.

Penn, who last fought in the UFC in 2019, also stated that concluding that Nurmagomedov has utterly crushed his competition is premature.

He went on to say that “The Eagle” should have fought champions in higher weight divisions in the same way he did in his peak.

“I believe it is the champion’s responsibility to the sport and his or her fellow fighters to ensure that the next world champion is the greatest world champion to ever step into the ring,” the 42-year-old stated. “In that regard, I believe [Khabib] stepped away too soon. There are athletes and combatants… Everyone, all I ever wanted to do was battle… I was 25 years old and in the prime of my career when I moved up to 170 pounds [welterweight]and won the title by defeating Matt Hughes.”

"I can't say I blame Khabib for not challenging [UFC welterweight champion Kamaru] Usman for the belt, which would have sparked a bigger debate about who was the best of the two fighters that earned the 170 and 155 championships. Today's warriors want to be famous and don't want to lose. I shall fight to the end of my days… I visited Japan.