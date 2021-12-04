Bizarre Liverpool win the Premier League after a West Ham goal sinks Chelsea.

On Saturday, West Ham upset Chelsea 3-2 thanks to a weird late goal from Arthur Masuaku, while Liverpool climbed to the top of the Premier League with a last-gasp triumph over Wolves.

On a day when all of the top-flight contenders are in action, Manchester City can reclaim the title if they win their late match against struggling Watford.

Newcastle, meanwhile, won for the first time this season to climb out of the relegation zone and offer new boss Eddie Howe optimism.

The work of Thomas Tuchel Before Saturday’s meeting at the London Stadium, Chelsea had only lost once in the Premier League and had only conceded six goals in 14 games.

The European champions’ eight-match unbeaten run in the league was halted by Masuaku’s fortuitous late winner.

Chelsea took the lead twice, with Thiago Silva’s header and Mason Mount’s magnificent volley, but were brought back both times by Manuel Lanzini’s penalty and Jarrod Bowen’s strike.

With three minutes remaining, replacement defender Masuaku swung a speculative shot towards the Chelsea goal, tricking Edouard Mendy as it arched beyond the astonished goalkeeper.

Masuaku enquired on Twitter, “So, was it a cross or was it shot?” “(Hint: I was as taken aback as you were.)” Chelsea’s individual blunders and the “freak goal” that resulted to their defeat were criticized by Tuchel.

“The schedule we play and the work we put in, you get exhausted sometimes,” he told the BBC. “But you simply have to accept it and govern our risk management.”

“We don’t like to lose, but we have to deal with it right now.” It was not a bad performance, but we need to improve in the details again.

“No one would have handed us the title if we had won the game, and I don’t think anyone else will get it this weekend if we lose.”

West Ham maintained their spot in the top four, having already interrupted Liverpool’s long undefeated run and knocked Manchester City and Manchester United out of the League Cup this season.

Manager David Moyes, on the other hand, challenged his team to be more consistent.

"I don't see it as a statement; I want us to play these teams and give them a game — we've had Champions League finalists (Manchester City, who West Ham lost 2-1 to) and Champions League winners in the same week." The two games have yielded a good result." Liverpool beat stubborn Wolves 1-0 in the last seconds of the game.