Birmingham has signed a winger. Jordan Graham is a young man who has a

Jordan Graham is ecstatic. After signing a two-year agreement with Birmingham, Lee Bowyer remained interested in him.

During Bowyer’s stint as Charlton manager, the 26-year-old winger, who was out of contract at Gillingham, was a target.

Graham, who scored 13 goals and had nine assists for the Blues last season, told the club’s website: “I’m happy to be back in the Championship and hopefully show everyone what I’m capable of.”

“In terms of performance and numbers, last season was a good year for me, and I want to expand on that now.

“You get the sensation that the club is taking a different path, which is a very pleasant feeling.

“I learned that last week when I spoke with the manager. When he got here, I was already thinking this would be an excellent move because I knew he was interested in me when he was at Charlton.”

If Graham performs well, Birmingham have the option of extending his contract for another year.