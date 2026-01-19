Birmingham City Close to €7 Million Deal for Priske

Birmingham City is nearing a €7 million ($6 million) deal for Danish striker August Priske, bolstering their attacking options as they aim to reignite their promotion bid in the Championship. The 21-year-old forward, who has been a standout performer in Sweden’s Allsvenskan, is set to undergo a medical and finalize personal terms with the club on January 19, 2026.

Striker’s Arrival and Potential Impact

Priske’s potential move to Birmingham follows weeks of speculation. The young striker, who was Djurgardens IF’s top scorer last season with 18 goals in 27 appearances, has caught the eye of top European clubs. At 6ft 4in, Priske offers a combination of strength and speed that will add a new dimension to Birmingham’s attack. His aerial ability and versatility in forward positions have made him one of Scandinavia’s most coveted young talents.

However, it is Birmingham City who appear to have won the race, with reports from both Sweden and England confirming the agreement. The Blues have been looking to add firepower, having struggled with a patchy attacking record this season. Chris Davies’ side currently sits 14th in the Championship, eight points off the play-off positions, and the addition of Priske comes at a critical point as they seek to close the gap with the top six.

Priske’s arrival will provide much-needed depth to an attacking line that has relied heavily on Jay Stansfield and Marvin Ducksch, who have combined for just 14 league goals this season. The departure of Lyndon Dykes to Charlton Athletic has further emphasized the need for fresh attacking options. With just nine wins from 27 league games, Birmingham’s promotion aspirations have been faltering, making this transfer a key part of their plans to regain momentum.

January Signings and Further Transfers

The Priske deal is not the only business Birmingham has conducted this month. The club has already secured German left-back Kai Wagner from Philadelphia Union and completed a loan deal for Colombian midfielder Jhon Solis from Girona FC, which includes an option for a permanent move valued at €6.9 million. In addition, the club is reportedly closing in on a loan move for Brighton winger Ibrahim Osman, who has been recalled from his loan spell at French club Auxerre. These moves reflect Birmingham’s efforts to strengthen their squad as they pursue a late push for the play-offs.

Priske’s journey to the Midlands follows a breakthrough year at Djurgardens, which signed him from FC Midtjylland in the summer of 2024 for just €300,000. His rapid rise has seen him become an integral part of Djurgardens’ attack, and his performances have attracted interest from several European clubs, including Red Bull Salzburg and Besiktas. His imminent departure was hinted at by Djurgardens’ sporting director Bosse Andersson, who confirmed that multiple clubs had made contact regarding Priske’s services.

Despite the heightened interest, it is Birmingham who have emerged as the preferred destination for the Danish forward. His father, Brian Priske, who is also a football manager at Sparta Prague, expressed pride in his son’s progress, acknowledging the role Djurgardens has played in his development. He stated, “It would be completely natural if it happens now. He really loves Djurgardens, and his teammates and Bosse Andersson have meant an incredible amount to him.”

For Birmingham, Priske represents more than just a new signing. His height and physicality will complement the existing attacking options, offering an extra threat, particularly in aerial duels. The Blues’ inconsistent form, especially away from home, has left them with little margin for error, and Priske’s addition is seen as a key factor in their hopes of climbing up the table.

As the transfer window nears its close, Birmingham fans are hopeful that the club’s January signings will propel them into a late-season surge. Priske’s integration into the squad will take time, but with his impressive goal-scoring record and international experience with Denmark’s Under-21s, there is confidence he can make an immediate impact. With fresh faces arriving at St. Andrew’s, Birmingham’s push for the play-offs and potential promotion remains alive.