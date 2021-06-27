Billy Millard, the Harlequins’ manager, expects a long Premiership title celebration.

After defeating Exeter at Twickenham, Harlequins general manager Billy Millard said the team will celebrate “for a few days and nights.”

Quins were named English champions for the first time since 2012 after a thrilling 40-38 triumph.

Louis Lynagh, whose father Michael helped Australia overcome England in the World Cup final 30 years ago at the same site, scored two late tries to seal the victory.

Quins’ head of rugby, Paul Gustard, left the club in January, and the team has been coached by Millard, Nick Evans, Adam Jones, Jerry Flannery, and Charlie Mulchrone.

They became the first side in the Premiership to finish fourth after the regular season and win the title in six years.

And they’ve scored a total of 83 points in the last eight days, defeating semi-final rivals Bristol and then reigning winners Exeter.

“I expect a few nights and days of celebrations,” Millard said.

“You have to roll your sleeves up and dig in when you’re an old man like me, so we’ll be celebrating long and hard.

“There is a lot of respect for these athletes. They were exhausted from the weekend, and we only got a little work done this week, so I’m quite proud of them.

“From the outside, it may appear to be a fairy tale, but there has been strong belief for weeks and weeks.”

Millard also paid respect to Lynagh, who is 20 years old, saying, “He said to me yesterday that he was going to score a try in the corner where he scored.”

“He was tremendous today, and he has a bright future ahead of him. He’s his own man, Michael is an incredible father to him, and he’s making his own name.”

Quins led Exeter by 12 points early in the second half of an amazing game, but Exeter quickly wiped away that lead until Quins staged a magnificent Lynagh-inspired finish.

Exeter scored tries through Jonny Gray, Alec Hepburn, Sam Simmonds, Ollie Devoto, and Stuart Hogg. (This is a brief piece.)