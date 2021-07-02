Billy Gilmour joins Norwich on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

Billy Gilmour, a Chelsea midfielder, has joined Norwich City on a season-long loan.

On June 18, the 20-year-old made an impression for Scotland in a goalless draw against England at Euro 2020, before being forced to self-isolate after a positive Covid-19 test.

Several Premier League clubs were said to be interested in recruiting Gilmour on a temporary basis after his performance at Wembley.

Norwich has won the race for Gilmour’s signature, and Canaries manager Daniel Farke believes he is a “great fit” for his team.

Farke, who watched midfielder Emiliano Buendia go for £33 million to Aston Villa last month, added, “We are incredibly glad to have brought Billy in.”

“We owe a huge thank you to Chelsea and everyone involved in bringing this arrangement to fruition. I believe it helps that we have demonstrated in the past that young players with potential are well cared for here at Norwich City.

“We’re ecstatic to have Billy on board because we’ve lost a few players in that area. We’re aiming to expand our options, particularly in the park’s center, and Billy is a good fit for that.

“We got the impression that his ability to link the play, his technical abilities, and his work against the ball might be very beneficial to us. He is the ideal fit for us not only in terms of football, but also in terms of character.

“He will assist us in meeting our objectives. It’s important to remember that he’s still a very young man who hasn’t played on a regular basis at this level. We need to give him some time and space to work on his technique and find his groove.”

Last season, Gilmour made 11 appearances for Chelsea, starting three Premier League games.

Thomas Tuchel’s side lost the FA Cup to Leicester but beat Manchester City to win the Champions League. The former Rangers junior player was an unused substitute in both the FA Cup and Champions League finals.

Gilmour is looking forward to his time at Carrow Road, saying, “I’m. (This is a brief piece.)