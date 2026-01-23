Billy Davies Declines Permanent Role as Morton Manager

Billy Davies, currently serving as the Technical Head Coach at Greenock Morton, has confirmed he will not seek the permanent managerial position following Dougie Imrie’s resignation. Although Davies is part of the interim management team, he has made it clear that he will not take on the role long-term, respecting a vow he made to Imrie before stepping into the temporary role.

Interim Management Setup

The 55-year-old, who previously managed Nottingham Forest and Derby County, was asked to oversee the team’s immediate operations after Imrie’s departure, but he remains firm in his decision not to succeed his predecessor. Despite taking charge of training and matchday responsibilities, Davies will not apply for the permanent managerial post, as he informed both club officials and players of his decision last week.

In the short term, Davies will continue in his current position, supported by Head of Youth and Emerging Talent Gary Millar, Goalkeeping Coach Jon Connolly, and Academy Coach Joe McKee. The interim setup will remain in place for at least the next three fixtures, including the upcoming match against Queen’s Park on Friday, where Davies will temporarily take his place on the sidelines due to Millar’s suspension following a red card.

The club has expressed gratitude for the numerous applications received for the managerial role and assured supporters that the process will take the necessary time to ensure the right candidate is chosen. A club statement acknowledged the ongoing work of the current coaching team and confirmed that Davies will oversee training and match operations until a new manager is appointed.

While Davies has stated that he is open to returning to management in the future, he is content to remain at Cappielow for now and focus on his role in developing the club’s players and operations. As the managerial search continues, Greenock Morton is committed to maintaining stability during this transitional period.