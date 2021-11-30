Bill Shankly’s parting present to Liverpool was Ray Kennedy, who became Bob Paisley’s most sought player.

It is sometimes argued that the actual measure of a football manager’s greatness is his or her legacy.

You only have to look at what happened after Brian Clough and Alex Ferguson left Nottingham Forest and Manchester United to see how a lack of succession planning can destroy a lot of the excellent work that had been done previously.

Bill Shankly’s place in the Liverpool pantheon was cemented by the manner he brought a once-great club languishing in the Second Division into the contemporary era, revitalizing the club on and off the field and fostering a culture of success that has endured into the present era.

But it was confirmed by his parting present when he said his goodbyes to Anfield on July 12, 1974, the acquisition of his final Liverpool signing completed the same day, originally overshadowed by the seismic shock of his resignation but afterwards revealed to be yet another stroke of genius.

Ray Kennedy was already a well-known figure among Liverpool fans.

Kennedy earned his name as a centre striker at Arsenal after signing schoolboy forms with Port Vale after its manager, the great England winger Stanley Matthews, visited to the family home in Northumberland to encourage him to put pen to paper.

He was a key member of the Gunners’ team that won the league championship and FA Cup double in 1970/71, scoring the winning goal away to North London rivals Tottenham and then five days later at Wembley against Shankly’s Reds as Bertie Mee’s side came back from a goal down in extra time to win 2-1.

His fortunes, like Arsenal’s, began to wane in the years following the Double triumph, thus his arrival at Anfield in the summer of 1974 for a then-club record fee of £180,000 came as a surprise.

Given the simultaneous revelation of Shankly’s sudden retirement, his appearance obviously went unnoticed, but the Scot was evidently pleased with his final business at Anfield and did not hesitate to say so.

“Kennedy will, without a doubt, do a. ”

“The summary comes to an end.”