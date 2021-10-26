Bill Kenwright applauds ‘great leader’ Walter Smith’s altruistic first deed upon his departure from Everton.

Walter Smith was hailed as a “wonderful leader” by Everton chairman Bill Kenwright, who revealed that the Scot’s selfless first move after being ousted as Blues manager was to focus on who would succeed him.

Smith, Everton’s manager from 1998 to 2002, died at the age of 73 after a long illness.

Mr Kenwright has spoken of the moment Smith brightened the atmosphere after being freed of his duties at Goodison Park, despite the fact that he was unable to repeat his earlier success with Rangers, whom he led to seven consecutive Scottish titles.

“He was one of the very best persons I was blessed enough to meet in my lifetime in football,” he told the club’s website.

Walter Smith was more than an Everton manager; he was beautiful, dignified, and a legend.

Walter Smith, a former Everton striker, has left an emotional note.

“A man of extraordinary talent, loyalty, and honesty.” He was tough when he needed to be, but he also had a cheeky sense of humour that let him relax in even the most uncomfortable situations.

“Walter and I shared a lot throughout the takeover years, but one example of true friendship will always stand out among many, many others.”

“We’d just… emotionally… said Goodison farewell when he slapped his hands together and asked, ‘Okay Bill, who are we going to hire to manage this magnificent club of ours?'”

He refused to put himself first, even in the midst of immense sadness…one of the fundamental characteristics of a great leader. Walter Smith was just like that. A fantastic leader. “As well as a great man.” Smith went on to work as Sir Alex Ferguson’s assistant at Manchester United before going on to manage Scotland and then Rangers for a second time, winning three more trophies.

Mr Kenwright expressed his condolences to Smith’s family, saying, “I extend my personal love to Walter’s wife Ethel and the family and know that I will be joined by everyone at Everton Football Club in commemorating a husband, a father, a grandfather, and a magnificent football manager.”