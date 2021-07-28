Biles withdraws from her defense of the Olympic all-around title as public support grows.

Simone Biles withdrew from the women’s team final on Wednesday, a day after she withdrew from the individual all-around final due to mental health concerns.

A statement from USA Gymnastics revealed that Biles would not compete in Thursday’s all-around final, despite a worldwide outpouring of support for the struggling US gymnastics superstar.

The participation of the 24-year-old 2016 Olympic all-around gold medalist in the four individual event finals, which begin on Sunday, will be decided after further evaluation, according to USAG.

“In order to focus on her mental health, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games,” USAG stated in a statement.

“Simone will be evaluated on a daily basis to determine whether or not she will compete in the individual event finals next week.

“We totally support Simone’s decision and admire her courage in putting her health first. Her bravery exemplifies why she is a role model for so many people.”

The decision is a shocking change of events for Biles, who was generally expected to cap off the greatest career in gymnastics history with a gold medal haul in Tokyo.

In Japan, the little Texan, who won four gold medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics, was looking for a total of six golds.

Her campaign, however, came to an end on Tuesday when she abruptly withdrew from the team final following an uncharacteristically weak performance on the opening vault. Biles later stated that she withdrew from the final because to concerns about her mental health.

Biles stated, “I have to focus on my mental health.” “I didn’t want to risk getting hurt by doing something dumb… We don’t want to be carried out on a stretcher at the end of the day.”

Biles’ choice has been hailed as a watershed moment in professional sport, assisting in the eradication of long-held stigmas around mental health.

Late Tuesday, Biles told NBC television in the United States that she will review her readiness to compete on a “day-by-day” basis.

She added on NBC’s Today program, “Physically, I feel wonderful, I’m in condition.” “We’re just going to take it day by day and see what happens.”

Biles got widespread support from athletes, officials, and public figures as she pondered on her failed Olympic hopes.

“You’ve made us so proud, Simone. “Proud of who you are as a person, teammate, and athlete,” said Sarah Hirshland, chief executive officer of the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

“We admire your decision to put your mental health first. Brief News from Washington Newsday.