Biles is set to return to the Olympics after making Olympic history as a transgender weightlifter.

On Monday, transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard made Olympic history when the US team announced that gymnastics star Simone Biles will make a spectacular comeback from her well-publicised mental health concerns.

On the track, Puerto Rico earned its first ever gold medal in athletics, and Dutch runner Sifan Hassan clinched the first leg of an unprecedented drive for triple gold.

Hubbard failed to make a successful lift in the +87kg competition, which was won by China’s Li Wenwen, after a storm of press surrounding her participation as the first transgender woman at a Games.

Hubbard, 43, was born a man and competed as one until she transitioned to female in her 30s. She was allowed to compete after meeting the International Olympic Committee’s testosterone criteria for transgender athletes.

Her appearance on the world stage has revived the controversy around transgender athletes in women’s sports.

She delivered a brief speech to reporters before leaving the arena quietly, thanking the International Olympic Committee and the International Weightlifting Federation for their support.

“Of course, I’m aware of the controversy surrounding my participation in these Games,” she admitted.

Biles was named to the list of eight finals for Tuesday’s beam competition, her last chance to win gold at an Olympics she had been anticipated to dominate, after pulling out of her first events with the “twisties,” a disorienting mental block.

“We are ecstatic to announce that two American athletes will compete in tomorrow’s balance beam final – Suni Lee and Simone Biles!! I can’t wait to see both of you!” USA Gymnastics sent out a tweet.

Biles traveled to Tokyo with the goal of matching the all-time Olympic gymnastics record of nine gold medals, but her troubles derailed her goals.

On day 10 in Japan, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn won the 100m hurdles, becoming the first Puerto Rican to win an Olympic gold medal in athletics.

“It gives tiny people hope in such a small country,” Camacho-Quinn remarked.

Camacho-Quinn, 24, sped home to win her first major title in 12.37 seconds after setting an Olympic record of 12.26 seconds in the semi-finals of the women’s 100m hurdles.

Hassan had a memorable day, falling in her morning 1500m heat before regaining her footing and winning the race. She was back on the track less than 12 hours later, sprinting to victory in the 5,000m to capture her first gold of the Games in 14min 36.79sec.

The Ethiopian-born athlete is one of the best in the world. Brief News from Washington Newsday.