Biles Gets Her Own ‘G.O.A.T.’ Emoji on Twitter

Simone Biles has already made history at the Tokyo Olympics, whether she wins or loses.

The reigning all-around champion, who has long been regarded as the best gymnast of all time, has become the first athlete on Twitter to be given their own emoji.

Biles now has her own emoji, a goat wearing a leotard and holding a gold medal, according to the social networking platform.

The emblem alludes to Biles’ status as the “Greatest of All Time,” a moniker the 24-year-old Olympian has adopted in recent years.

“Behold grandeur. In announcing the emoji, the official Twitter Sports account remarked, “Tweet with excellence.”

Tweets with the hashtags #SimoneBiles or #Simone generate the symbol.

Biles began competing in a leotard with silver rhinestones in the shape of a goat’s head only lately.

The leotard design is supposed to inspire others, according to the American actress, who has dubbed her personal goat character “Goldie.”

In a recent interview, she added, “I really hope that kids growing up seeing this don’t or aren’t ashamed of being brilliant at whatever they do.”

“I want them to understand that it’s okay to admit that you’re decent, if not great, at something.”