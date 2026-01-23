Big West Conference Honors 440 Student-Athletes for Academic Excellence

The Big West Conference has announced its Fall 2025 Academic All-Conference Team, celebrating a record number of student-athletes who have excelled both in the classroom and on the field. A total of 440 athletes were recognized for maintaining a minimum 3.00 GPA while balancing their athletic commitments across fall sports, with notable contributions from California State University Northridge (CSUN), Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, and Long Beach State University.

This year’s record-breaking list includes athletes who not only met the rigorous academic criteria but also participated in at least half of their team’s competitions. Freshmen and first-year transfers were excluded from consideration, ensuring that only seasoned student-athletes were honored. Among the standout honorees, three CSUN students—Sakura Divecchio, Katie Kolar, and Tatiana Turgeon—earned the rare distinction of a perfect 4.00 GPA.

Cal Poly Sets New Benchmark for Academic Achievement

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo saw an impressive 46 of its student-athletes named to the All-Conference academic team, a 26% increase from 2023. This achievement is especially remarkable given the school’s athletic success across the fall season, where each of its five fall sports captured either a regular season or tournament title. Cal Poly’s volleyball team, fresh off a Big West Championship and a Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA Tournament, placed six players on the academic team, including AVCA All-Pacific Region honoree Chloe Leluge.

Men’s soccer also had a historic season, with a record 15 academic selections, representing 79% of its eligible roster. Star players like Oren Stuppel and Parker Owens, who combined academic honors with athletic success, led the way. Women’s soccer at Cal Poly maintained its streak of academic excellence, with 12 athletes receiving recognition, including five All-Big West honorees who were celebrated for their athletic and academic achievements alike.

Cal Poly’s cross country teams also stood out, with all top-10 finishers from both the men’s and women’s championship squads earning academic honors. This includes the women’s team, where Kelli Gaffney, who qualified for the NCAA Championships, earned her third academic award. The Mustangs’ cross country teams continued their dominance, sweeping the Big West team titles for the fourth consecutive year.

Long Beach State’s Dominance in Sports and Academics

Long Beach State University also saw strong representation, with 32 student-athletes across five fall sports earning All-Big West academic honors. The university’s cross country programs were particularly successful, with nine athletes recognized for their academic achievements, including Kyle Reden, who maintained a perfect 4.00 GPA. Women’s volleyball contributed seven honorees, while both women’s soccer and men’s water polo—who claimed regular season championships—saw eight athletes each honored for their dual excellence in academics and sports.

The Big West’s approach to honoring academic achievement is a testament to the conference’s commitment to fostering well-rounded student-athletes. Recognition will continue throughout the year, with the winter and spring seasons highlighting accomplishments in sports like basketball, swimming, and baseball.

As the academic year progresses, the Big West’s growing emphasis on student-athlete success sets a high bar for the future. With each passing season, the conference continues to prove that success in sports and academics is not only achievable but thriving, inspiring athletes to reach new heights in both arenas.