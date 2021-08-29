Big-name pundits have questioned Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United ahead of his second appearance.

Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to make his second Manchester United appearance, but some observers believe he and the club are in for a few obstacles.

Since Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United was announced, fans have been looking forward to his first game as a Red Devil. While many feel the 36-year-old can help Ole Gunnar Solskjaer win his long-awaited first title, legendary pundits Paul Merson and Gary Neville are open to all options.

Merson believes Ronaldo will continue to put up outstanding “numbers” for Manchester United this season. He did say, though, that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s age would eventually catch up to him.

On Sky Sports’ “Soccer Saturday,” Merson remarked, “I’m going to go as far as saying nowhere near, I’d say he’s at 50% [compared to how Ronaldo was at 26 or 27].” “Don’t get me wrong: his numbers are still incredible. He was the leading scorer in Italy again last season, and he’s done it everywhere he’s gone.”

He continued, “He’s 36 years old.” “If he does that in the Premier League this season, you’d have to stand up and declare he’s almost not human. With Ronaldo coming in, I’m not sure if that puts every kid at Man United back a notch — Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, and Jadon Sancho.”

While the narrative suggests that Ronaldo will win at Manchester United once more, Neville believes that it is still possible that it will not work out in the end.

“Cristiano Ronaldo will be coming to win trophies, personal honours, and set the Premier League on fire – it is a different Cristiano Ronaldo, as everyone expected,” Neville said on Sky Sports. “So, in terms of what he brings Manchester United, he just gives them something that they require right now. And this could provide them a short boost that could propel them to the top of the standings this year.”

“This news gives me greater hope that Manchester United can have a good season, and it gives every United supporter a tremendous feeling because this is one of the most special players who has ever lived, who has ever played the game of football,” the analyst said. “However, a little nostalgia, and nostalgia doesn’t always work in football.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.