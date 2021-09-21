Big E’s ascension to the top is recounted by a former WWE Champion.

On the September 20 episode of Raw, Kofi Kingston was overjoyed to watch his longtime friend Big E win the WWE Championship.

Kingston recalled the incident in an interview with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barasso.

“It was an extremely emotional day. I’ve worked in the industry long enough to know that you don’t celebrate anything until it actually happens,” Kingston explained.

“I had this energy in [my]body all day, but I was afraid to let it out. I didn’t want to jinx anything, so I didn’t say anything. All of that energy poured out when it actually happened.”

Kingston regained the title from Daniel Bryan in the main event of Wrestlemania 35 before losing it to Brock Lesnar on SmackDown on October 4, 2019.

The former WWE Champion said, “He refused to sell his soul to become the best.”

“It taints the experience when you lose yourself. [Big] E was completely honest with himself. Big E’s ascension to the top and his determination to do things his way just adds to this.”

Kingston also mentioned how hard Big E had to work to get to where he is now.

“He jumped at the chance to be a wrestler and ran with it. He has never rested on his laurels. He always prides himself on getting better. So it’s amazing to think where he started and see where he is now,” said Kingston.

“It’s an inspiration. Everything happened the way it was supposed to. It was such a big moment for all of us.”

Big E’s WWE career started off in NXT as “Big E Langston” but was shortened when he was called up to the main roster.

2014 became the turning point in Big E’s career when The New Day was formed.

Starting off as heels due to negative fan reception, their charisma eventually rubbed off on the WWE Universe and they became faces by February of 2015, becoming one of the most beloved factions the promotion has ever seen.

In last night’s episode of Raw, Big E and The New Day faced off against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Usos.

Bobby Lashley, whom Big E defeated for the title, crashed the match, costing them the win after Reigns speared Xavier Woods and proceeded to attack every man involved in the match.

A long-term feud with Lashley seems to be on the books for Big E in the coming weeks, and fans are excited to see how it plays out.

