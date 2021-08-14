Biden sends more troops after the Taliban take Mazar-i-Sharif and approach Kabul.

Taliban forces seized Mazar-i-Sharif in northern Afghanistan on Saturday, closing in on Kabul as US President Joe Biden dispatched more troops to rescue American people and allies.

Despite the retreat suffered by Afghan forces over the last 10 days, embattled Afghan President Ashraf Ghani addressed the nation just before residents reported the loss of Mazar-i-Sharif, once an anti-Taliban stronghold.

But Ghani, who had just returned from Mazar-i-Sharif to encourage his flagging forces, made no indication in his speech that he would accept responsibility for the catastrophic military collapse or resign.

Kabul has effectively become the government forces’ embattled last stand, with little or no opposition elsewhere.

Insurgent militants have set up camp barely 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the capital, prompting the US and other countries to rush to transport their citizens to safety ahead of a feared all-out attack.

As a new wave of US military personnel arrived to manage the departure of embassy staff and thousands of Afghans who served for US forces but now fear Taliban retaliation, Biden promised that more soldiers would arrive.

After meeting with his national security staff, Biden said, “I have authorized the deployment of about 5,000 US troops” to monitor both the evacuations and the ultimate withdrawal of US personnel after 20 years on the ground.

According to a US defense official, this constituted an influx of 1,000 troops from the roughly 1,000 currently on the field, as well as 3,000 soldiers ordered in just a few days ago.

“I was the fourth president to lead an American military commitment in Afghanistan, following two Republicans and two Democrats. I would not, and will not, turn this conflict over to a fifth generation,” Biden added.

Taliban fighters immediately gained control of Mazar-i-Sharif.

Atiqullah Ghayor, who lives near the city’s iconic blue mosque, said, “They are marching on their trucks and motorbikes, firing into the air in joy.”

According to an aide, warlords Abdul Rashid Dostum and Atta Mohammad Noor had fled to Uzbekistan, approximately 30 kilometers to the north, after leading a paramilitary resistance in the city to support government forces.

Jalalabad and Khost, both Pashtun-dominated and unlikely to provide any resistance, were the only other cities of any significance not yet seized.

As the Taliban advanced on the capital, terrified people formed lengthy lines outside banks in the hopes of withdrawing their savings. Some of the branches looked to be out of cash.

Residents are close by. Brief News from Washington Newsday.