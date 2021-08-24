Biden says the US is on track to complete the Afghan withdrawal by August 31.

President Joe Biden told G7 leaders on Tuesday that the US was “on track” to complete its withdrawal from Afghanistan by August 31, but that contingency measures were being developed in case the self-imposed deadline was missed.

Biden also informed G-7 leaders in a conference call that completing the US army departure from Afghanistan by the end of the month depends on “continuous coordination” with the Taliban and evacuee access to Kabul airport, according to the White House.

According to US sources, since August 14, the day before the Taliban invaded Kabul and took power, the US has evacuated about 58,000 individuals from Afghanistan, including more than 4,000 Americans.

Allied European powers including as Germany and the United Kingdom have evacuated thousands more civilians.

On Tuesday, the Taliban urged competent Afghans not to flee the country, warning the US and its NATO allies that an extension to the evacuation date would be unacceptable.

A spokesman for the hardline Islamist group demanded that America stop sending “Afghan experts” out of the country, such as engineers and medics.

“Their knowledge is needed in this country. At a press conference in the capital, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said, “They should not be taken to other countries.”

“They should not encourage Afghans to quit their country.”

Biden told G7 leaders that the US mission in Kabul “will expire dependent on the fulfillment of our objectives,” according to White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki.

Psaki told reporters, “He verified we are currently on track to conclude by August 31.”

She noted that “completion of the mission by August 31 depends on continuing coordination with the Taliban, including continued access for evacuees to the airport,” and that “each day of activities on the ground adds risk to our forces with increased threats from ISIS-K.”

The White House spokeswoman added, “The president has requested the Pentagon and the State Department for contingency plans to adjust the timeframe if that becomes necessary.”

European countries have stated that they will not be able to fly all at-risk Afghans by the August 31 deadline, and Biden has been urged to extend the evacuation window.

The Taliban’s spokesman, Mujahid, stated that the Islamist party is opposed to an extension.

He stated, “They have planes, they have an airport, they should move their citizens and contractors out of here.”

Thousands of people are expected to flee Kabul by August 31, according to US-led soldiers. Brief News from Washington Newsday.