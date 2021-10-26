Biden Backs a Difficult Democratic Governor Candidate.

President Joe Biden campaigned in Virginia on Tuesday for Democratic governor candidate Terry McAuliffe, whose polling woes have the party on high alert for a Republican revival in next year’s congressional elections.

In a week’s time, McAuliffe, 64, should have a relatively easy run.

He is the closest thing to an incumbent in a state where Biden thrashed Donald Trump in the presidential election a year ago. He is already a former Virginia governor and seeks to replace the outgoing Democrat.

Instead, Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin is neck-and-neck with McAuliffe in the polls, hoping for a victory on November 2 that will re-energize his party’s push to reclaim control of Congress in the 2022 midterms.

Late Tuesday, Biden will campaign alongside McAuliffe in Arlington, which is part of the suburban sprawl around Washington that Democrats have made into a liberal stronghold, counterbalancing fiercely conservative sections of the state’s small towns and rural areas.

Former President Barack Obama has already attempted to revive McAuliffe’s flagging campaign, and Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Virginia on Friday.

Part of the Democratic Party’s problem is just cyclical. They can expect to lose Congress in next year’s midterm elections, as this is nearly always the case with the president’s party.

But there’s also the fact that Biden is no longer popular.

Despite defeating Trump by ten points in the 2020 election, Democratic enthusiasm has waned, and Biden is dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the challenges of a Congress where his party is barely in the majority.

With a Gallup approval rating of just 42%, Biden is the least popular president in history at this point in his presidency, aside from Trump.

The White House is hoping that Biden’s fractured party will reach an agreement on authorizing trillions of dollars in government spending in time for the election.

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, told reporters Tuesday, “We’re going to get those things done.”

Congress has been wrangling over Biden’s lofty wish list for months, with Democrats controlling the Senate by one vote and the House by only a few.

A $1.2 trillion infrastructure package to repair America’s decaying roads and bridges is nearly complete.

A second package, which would spend considerably more money on education, childcare, and other social safety net issues, is causing a lot of controversy. Biden's initial price estimate of $3.5 trillion is being cut down.