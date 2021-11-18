Biden, a car enthusiast, is enthralled by the new electric Hummer.

The all-electric Hummer from General Motors is a brand-new vehicle. President Joe Biden is the test subject.

“These suckers are out of this world!” After burning tires at the General Motors facility in Detroit, where he was proposing a massive new national infrastructure investment package, Biden stated on Wednesday.

Biden highlighted his lifelong love of automobiles in an address to hundreds of industrial workers, claiming he “was raised on cars.”

He talked about his beloved 1967 Corvette Stingray, stating he’d always felt it was “the hell’s bells,” going from zero to sixty in 5.3 seconds.

“This truck, three times heavier — zero to 60 in three seconds!” he exclaimed as he looked at a row of parked Hummers.

Biden applauded GM CEO Mary Barra for her efforts to have the automaker stop producing non-electric vehicles by 2035.

He said, “You changed the whole tale, Mary.” “You’re going to be the one to set the tone.” Biden was making his latest plea as part of what the White House says will be a coordinated effort by the president and other administration officials to persuade Americans to support the $1.2 trillion infrastructure spending plan that went into effect on Monday.

According to Biden, the investment, which will involve the construction of a national network of electric vehicle charging stations, puts the US back in front of China, which “has been leading in this race up until now.”