Beyond the US deadline, France sees a need for Afghan evacuations.

Following the Taliban takeover, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Monday that Paris considered it was important to extend Afghan evacuations beyond Washington’s August 31 deadline.

France is attempting to evacuate nearly 1,000 Afghans leaving the country following the Taliban’s quick takeover a week ago, one of several countries scrambling to remove the country’s most vulnerable citizens.

“We are concerned about the August 31 deadline set by the United States. Le Drian told reporters at the UAE’s Al-Dhafra air base, where France has built up an air bridge for refugees fleeing Kabul, that more time is needed to complete ongoing operations.

Between August 17 and 22, France “sheltered” about 1,200 persons fleeing Afghanistan, including approximately 100 French nationals and 1,000 vulnerable Afghans, as well as dozens of other nationalities, according to the French delegation.

The major challenge facing evacuation operations, according to Le Drian, is access to Kabul airport.

“We still need to improve our local cooperation, as well as our coordination with the US and our on-site partners,” he said.

Paris, according to Defence Minister Florence Parly, has a pre-approved plan in place to defend its people and Afghans who have collaborated with France.

“Before Kabul fell, we started organizing airlift operations,” she said.

According to an official French statement, Le Drian and Parly were scheduled to see ambassadors, military people, police officers, and “all the professionals working under extraordinarily difficult conditions to assist evacuation operations from Kabul.”

They were also scheduled to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s de facto leader, to “thank the Emirati authorities for their support,” according to the statement.

US President Joe Biden has set a deadline of August 31 for the chaotic airlift organized by thousands of temporarily deployed US troops, but has left the door open for an extension if necessary.

According to a White House estimate, approximately 25,100 civilians have been evacuated from Afghanistan aboard aircraft flown by the US and its partners since August 14.

At a virtual G7 meeting on Monday, Britain announced it will ask the US to extend an end-of-month deadline for completing evacuations of Western citizens and Afghan colleagues from Kabul.

Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for the Taliban, told Sky News that the hardline Islamist party would not accept to any extension of the deadline, describing it as a “red line” that any delay would be seen as “prolonging occupation.”