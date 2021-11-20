Beyond the 2022 World Cup, Qatar and PSG have forged a lasting partnership.

Experts expect that Qatar’s investment in French giants Paris Saint-Germain, as well as its use of the club as a crucial tool for the gas-rich emirate’s soft power diplomacy over the previous decade, will not change beyond next year’s World Cup.

What will Qatar’s post-tournament plans be? Will it continue to invest heavily in the club after spending over a billion euros since being taken over by Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) in 2011, despite failing to win the Champions League, European football’s holy grail? This is a subject that many French football fans, particularly PSG fans, have been pondering since the arrival of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, and Lionel Messi in Paris.

The figures are enormous in football terms. However, in gas-rich Qatar, it appears to be almost unimportant.

“I believe the World Cup is only one part of the story; winning it is already a victory for Qatar.” But that shouldn’t influence their stance,” thinks Raphael Le Magoariec, a geopolitics PhD scholar specializing in Gulf countries.

Experts questioned by AFP warn that predicting a country’s future and diplomatic policy is a dangerous endeavor.

The dangers are numerous, and several things can interfere at any time to shift the perspective. However, the emirate’s plan appears to be securely anchored in the tidal wave it has been riding for nearly 30 years.

The term “soft power” was popularized in the late 1980s by Joseph Nye, an American political scientist and co-founder of the neoliberal international relations theory who served in both the Carter and Clinton administrations.

It refers to the power of persuasion, or the ability to persuade others without resorting to coercion.

“Shortly after the United States invaded Kuwait, Qatar wondered itself, ‘Who can stop them from launching such an attack?’ It isn’t its army, oil tankers, or technology that is the problem. It’s Western public opinion,” said Marc Lavergne, director of research at the French Nations Centre for Scientific Research and the University of Tours, a geopolitics specialist.

“Qatar has created a number of pillars that can be related to soft power, such as art and a global sports policy in which Paris Saint-Germain is used as an instrument of seduction around the world. It’s the creation of a smooth, exotic, idealized image. Qatar will not stop working on this plan tomorrow,” he continued.

From a geopolitical standpoint, it is a policy that has put Qatar on the map.

