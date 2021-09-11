‘Beyond his years, he has football nous.’ – Liverpool veteran hails Harvey Elliott’s star status.

Graeme Souness has praised Harvey Elliott’s efforts for Liverpool, following the teenager’s breakout season in a Reds shirt.

Following the departure of Gini Wijnaldum, the 18-year-old has stepped up to Jurgen Klopp’s side and played a significant role in the team’s strong start to the season.

Elliott has wowed fans and the media after earning his first Premier League start in the second game of the season and keeping his starting spot for the team’s crucial match against Chelsea.

Elliott’s potential has been assessed by former Liverpool captain Souness, whose efforts earned him a first call-up to the England U21 side during the international break.

“Like most people, I had no idea who he was, and when I saw him play, I was blown away,” Souness said.

“He has a football nous that you generally gain in your mid-20s and upwards as a midfielder, and he’s destined to be a star with a few of caveats,” says the coach.

“If he is willing to learn and improve every day – and when I say every day, I mean until he stops playing football for Liverpool or any other club – and if he avoids injury. He appears to be in possession of everything.”

Souness, who can be a difficult critic to win over, appears to have been immediately won over by the former Fulham player.

Elliott was given the chance to earn a place in Liverpool’s first-team squad during pre-season after impressing while on loan at Blackburn Rovers in the Championship last season, where he scored 18 goals and added 18 assists.

Despite being considered as a wide attacker initially, Jurgen Klopp has recently employed the youngster as a central midfielder, and Souness has discussed how the German coach would have arrived at that conclusion.

“When you have someone like him in your ranks, whether it’s Jurgen [Klopp or any other manager], you’re looking at him, you’re involving him with the first team,” he told the Sky Sports Essential Football podcast.

“He can move the ball faster than you would think he can; he can think faster than you might think he can.

