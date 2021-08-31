Beyond his transfer efforts, Michael Edwards has already established a lasting Liverpool legacy.

There was one repeating, trite view in the reams of reaction to Michael Edwards’ Liverpool future uncertainty.

When the news came in on Monday, it wasn’t exactly the startling turn of events that some had projected it to be.

After all, what good is a sporting director if the team doesn’t have any players to sign?

The guffaws weren’t quite audible, but there was a point hidden somewhere beyond the tongues and cheeks.

However, the news was a big setback for many who were hoping that Edwards’ nearly magical abilities would see him come to the rescue on transfer deadline day this Tuesday.

Even the man in charge of transfer negotiations was suddenly having his future put into doubt.

Of course, Edwards does a lot more behind the scenes than just pursue transfer targets, and his efforts this summer could end up being his lasting legacy at Anfield.

New contracts for Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Alisson Becker, and Virgil van Dijk have all been feathers in Liverpool’s sole sporting director’s cap thus far.

In the coming months, further deals with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will only add to his enviable image within the club.

Under Edwards’ guidance – he formally became Liverpool’s first sporting director in November 2016 – the Reds have produced a group that is now one of the best in Europe.

The significance of a sporting director was recognized by Fenway Sports Group as early as 2012, but the plans were postponed when Brendan Rodgers was hired, who favored autonomy for the manager at Anfield.

FSG, on the other hand, were able to make inroads with Jurgen Klopp at the helm, thanks to the German’s background in the Bundesliga, where such roles are widespread.

“It’s no secret that I enjoy the idea of a sporting director, and having worked under this model before, I’ve found it to be nothing but positive and forward-thinking,” Klopp said of Edwards’ rise.

“Michael is the ideal candidate for this job. He has the skills, experience, and charisma to succeed in this capacity, and I was overjoyed when he said he would.” “The summary comes to an end.”